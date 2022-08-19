Obion County Hoping to Build on Success With Palmer

The Obion County Central Rebels are hoping to build on last seasons success under first year coach Justin Palmer.

The Rebels posted a (4-6) record, and return a talented group to the field.

Going into tonight’s season opener against Gibson County, Coach Palmer said he is very proud of the off-season work put in by his players.(AUDIO)

Coach Palmer said it was no surprise that the Rebel’s game plan would focus around their senior running back, who gained just over 1,000 yards last season.(AUDIO)

Broadcast of tonight’s Gibson County at Obion County Central game can be heard on 104.9 KYTN starting at 6:30.