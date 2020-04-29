The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability is seeking volunteers to help deliver meals in Obion County.

Communications Director Ryan Ellis said the coronavirus has disrupted lives across the state, even affecting the ability to help out neighbors.

Ellis said social service organizations in Obion County are now finding themselves short of the usual dependable volunteers, who have been driving meals to home bound older adults.

The issue, according to Ellis, is most volunteers are older citizens who have become more mindful of the COVID-19 threat.

The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability is now seeking individuals to assist in the county, with background checks needed for those who would drive meals to selected homes.

Ellis said anyone who would be will to assist with their time is urged to go to the website of tn.gov/aging/volunteer.