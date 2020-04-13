Local county’s in Northwest Tennessee continue to increase in their numbers for COVID-19.

After receiving their first positive confirmation of coronavirus on March 28th and the 31st, Obion County has now recorded six new cases in the last seven days.

On Monday, Obion County was listed with eight cases, which included two who have recovered and one death.

For the first time in the Tennessee Department of Health report, Lake County showed positive coronavirus cases.

On Monday, Lake County was listed with four.

Dyer County now has the largest number of cases with 22, followed by Gibson County with 20, Carroll County increased to 12, along with an increase for Henry County to 8 and Weakley County with 6.