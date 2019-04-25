Interdiction officers with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop that led to the seizure of drugs and one arrest.

Sheriff’s report said officers made the stop on Highway- 45 East near South Fulton, on a vehicle operated by 31 year old Stephon Deandre Macklin, of Columbus, Kentucky.

Following the stop, reports said Macklin refused to present his drivers license and became combative.

After being subdued, Macklin was found to be in possession of high grade marijuana, and was advised he was being transported to the Obion County Jail.

Upon his processing into the jail, a baggie containing cocaine was discovered, which resulted in an additional charge of introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Macklin was also issued charges of possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.