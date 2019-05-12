The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 20 year old woman on Saturday evening in Union City.

Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson said just after 6:30, deputies were called to 3635 Joe Fry Lane. where family members of 29 year old Tony Markee Mosley were trying to force their way into his home.

At the scene, deputies learned that Mosley had come to the door covered in blood, but retreated back into the home.

As deputies then attempted a forced entry into the residence, Mosley opened the door and collapsed from stab wounds and lacerations to his body.

Officers then entered the scene and discovered the deceased body of 20 year old Decora Alexander, of South Fulton.

Reports said Ms. Alexander had multiple stab wounds to her body.

Sheriff Jackson said Mosley was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, then transferred to another facility.

He was listed in critical, but stable condition.

The investigation into the death of Ms. Alexander is ongoing by the Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Union City Police Department Lt. Derrick O’Dell.

Ms. Alexander was a UT-Martin student and a member of the dance team for the Skyhawks basketball team.