Obion County Investigators Seeking Information About Farm Theft

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating stolen items from a South Fulton farm.

Sheriff’s reports said over $21,000 in tools, along with an ATV, were taken from Brooks Farms on September 12th.

With the help of Obion police, a 2018 Kabota side-by-side was recovered in Obion, along with some additional stolen items from the farm.

Investigators are now asking for public help with information regarding those involved in the crime, along with the whereabouts of additional items stolen from the property.

Anyone with information can contact the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, or the Crime Stoppers tip-line.