Obion County joined other area counties with an increase in COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday.

Obion County has now entered double digit figures, when the 10th positive case was reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Obion County was also shown with three recoveries and one death.

In the daily report, Lake County had the largest increase in positive cases, jumping from four to nine.

Gibson County increased to 33, Dyer County had an increase to 29 and Weakley County increased to 9 with three recoveries.

The daily report showed Tennessee with 7,842 cases, in which 4,012 have recovered.

The death toll from the coronavirus was at 166 on Wednesday.