Obion County Judge Jimmy Smith Honored at Recovery Court Conference

Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith has been recognized for his outstanding work with the 27th Judicial District Recovery Court.

Judge Smith was presented the prestigious “Making a Difference Award” on Thursday, during the 18th annual Recovery Court Conference held this week in Murfreesboro.

The event is sponsored by the Tennessee Association of Recovery Court Professionals.

During the awards luncheon, Judge Smith was one of only four awards presented.

Currently, there is over 80 Recovery Court programs in the State of Tennessee.

