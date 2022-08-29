Obion County Junior Livestock Auction Breaks Record

The Obion County Fair has ended following a big week of activities and events at the fairgrounds.

Included in the success of this years fair, was the record breaking Junior Livestock Show and Auction.

Obion County Extention and 4-H agent Garrett McDaniel told Thunderbolt News about the 70th annual event.(AUDIO)

During the Junior Livestock Auction, Walker Wilbanks of Troy, showed the Grand Champion Steer, with Molly Pitts of Troy, showing the Grand Champion Hog.

The Grand Champion Lamb was shown by Kendall Crabtree, of South Fulton.