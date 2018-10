An alumni football game will take place Saturday night, pitting former players from around the area.

Former members of the Obion County Central Rebels will face former players of the Lake County Falcons in the “Reelfoot Rumble”.

Kickoff will take place at 5:00 at Lake County High School.

Tickets to the full contact game are $10, with each school’s football program receiving half of the proceeds from advanced ticket sales.

