Obion County Law Enforcement Helping Those in Need

Law enforcement officers in Obion County are continuing their efforts to assist those in need at Christmas.

Sergeant Adams said officers will continue their collection the next two weekends, with donations also available at squad cars parked at the Union City Police Department and Obion County Sheriff’s Office.