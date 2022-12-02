Obion County Law Enforcement Officers to Hold “Shop With a Cop” on Saturday

Law enforcement officers will join together on Saturday, to assist the needs of less fortunate children in Obion County.

“Shop With a Cop” will take place at Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue, thanks to the generosity of many individuals and businesses.

Union City Police Chief Ben Yates told Thunderbolt News about the Christmas season event.

Chief Yates said the opportunity to provide for the local children was special to everyone involved.

The Chief said current plans are to shop for 105 Obion County school children, who were recommended by school staff members and School Resource Officers.