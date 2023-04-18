Obion County Leadership Class Partnering for Resource Fair in Union City

The Obion County Leadership Class is partnering with others this week for a Resource Fair.Lauren Kendall, the Communications Director for Obion County Schools, and Project Chair for the Leadership Class, told Thunderbolt News about the event.

Ms. Kendall said the event at the Obion County Fairgrounds will include informational booths to promote services to local residents.

During the Resource Fair, the Obion County Leadership Class will be working the food distribution, with 300 plates being provided by Tyson Foods of Union City.

Those interested in attending the free community event, can come between the hours of 5:00 and 8:00 at the Fairgrounds in Union City.