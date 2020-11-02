Obion Countians who did not cast an early vote will go to their respective polling station for Tuesday’s election day.

Twelve polling sites are in Obion County, with voting hours from 8:00 until 7:00.

In local races, South Fulton district voters will cast ballots for the District 76 State Representative race of Republican Tandy Darby and Independent Jeff Washburn.

In Hornbeak, Mayor Dennis Dozier is challenged by Don Petty on the ballot, with Tim Bargery, Brandy Finch, Lynn Finch, Randy Richardson, Betty Walley, Alvin Webb and Greg Whitmore seeking one of five Alderman seats.

In the Town of Samburg, Mayor John Glessner is opposed by Larry Davis.

In the Town of Troy, Lana Carson, Ross Clark, J. Bryant Cruce, Tim Herren, Stan Mitchell, Daniel Pardue, Kristi Scarbrough and Jesse Whitesides are seeking one of five Alderman seats.

In the City of Woodland Mills, Joseph Lewis and Blake White are on the ballot for the Mayors seat.

In Union City Council races, in Ward 5, incumbent Jim Douglas is opposed by Glenda Chrisp, and for Councilman at-large, incumbent Randy Barnes is opposed by Cynthia Parker.

In one contested race for Union City School Board at-large, incumbent Dr. Wright Jernigan is opposed by Mack Moore.