Obion County man arrested after pulling gun on victim in Martin

An Obion County man was arrested Thursday night after he pulled a gun on his ex-girlfriend’s father at her apartment in Martin.

Martin Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 22-year-old Jacob Penn Conn, of Rives, was arrested at Arch Tree Apartments on Mt. Pelia Road after he refused to leave his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. The two had broken up earlier in the day.

When the father arrived, he reportedly told Conn he had 10 seconds to leave. That’s when Conn allegedly pulled a gun and threatened to kill the man.

The father gathered his daughter and another witness and left the room.

No one was injured in the incident.

Conn is charged with Aggravated Assault, but the father did not want to prosecute him and signed a non-prosecution form.