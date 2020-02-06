An Obion County man was arrested in Fulton County following a search for stolen weapons.

Fulton County Sheriff’s reports said deputies, joined by additional deputies from the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, went to a residence in the Brownsville community on Tuesday.

The response to the residence was in connection with a series of thefts that have occurred in the area the past few weeks.

At the scene, officers located 35 year old Caleb Lee Rice, of Troy, who was in possession of several firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Inside the residence, Sheriff’s reports said more firearms and methamphetamine paraphernial was located, with additional guns later located hidden in a barn.

Rice was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.