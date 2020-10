A Hornbeak man is being held in the Obion County Jail after a TBI drug investigation.

TBI spokesperson Josh Devine says 69-year-old Michael Pollock was arrested Wednesday for Sale of Schedule II and Sale of Schedule III narcotics.

The investigation began in February where agents observed Pollock selling narcotics to numerous individuals in Obion and Lake Counties.

Devine says an undercover TBI agent also made numerous drug buys from Pollock.