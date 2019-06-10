An Obion County man is facing sexual abuse charges following an indictment by the grand jury.

30 year old Andrew Parker, of Troy, was arrested and jailed in Obion County on charges of aggravated sexual battery and rape of a child less than 13 years old.

The grand jury indictment stated that between April 1st and July 1st of 2017, Parker unlawfully and intentionally had sex with the child.

He was issued two counts of Class-A felony rape of a child.

The indictment also stated between January 1st and January 31st of 2018, Parker had unlawful sexual contact with the child, which led to the Class-B felony charge of aggravated sexual battery.

Upon his arrest, Parker was issued a bond of $75,000.