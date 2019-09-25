A two-week investigation by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of an individual for sex charges.

Sheriff’s Office reports said 45 year old Timothy Ray Jackson was taken into custody at his home on Troy-Hickman Road on Wednesday, after failing to turn himself in.

The investigation resulted in Jackson being charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct.

Both of these charges are Class-B felonies.

Jackson is being held in the Obion County Jail, and will appear in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith on Thursday afternoon at 2:00.