An Obion County man has been arrested on charges in Fulton County.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies were called to a residence on Highway 2139 in the Brownsville community.

After speaking with the homeowner, reports said it was determined the house and an old shed were broken into, with several items stolen.

An investigation then led to an arrest and charges of second degree burglary and third degree criminal mischief against 63 year old Gary Allen Sergerson, of Rives.

The Sheriff’s report said Sergerson was also served a 2018 warrant out of Fulton County for second degree criminal trespassing.