An Obion County man was issued multiple charges, after police discovered a stolen vehicle parked at Wal-Mart in Fulton.

Police reports said officers were called to the scene, after security personnel spotted the vehicle, which had been attributed to shoplifters in the past.

Reports said officers entered the store and approached 33 year old Justin Derrick Easley, of Troy, who was detained and taken from the building.

Police reports said officers found several baggies containing a clear substance, along with five hypodermic needles on Easley’s possession.

When discovering the vehicle was stolen, reports said Easley fled the scene on foot, but was later apprehended.

He was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500 and less than $10,000, trafficking in methamphetamine, theft of a vehicle registration plate and no insurance.