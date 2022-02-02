Obion County man facing drug charge in Weakley County

An Obion County man is facing a drug charge in Weakley County following a traffic stop in Greenfield.

Saturday morning, Greenfield Police Patrolman Joseph Roth stopped 20-year-old Julius La’Mar Thompson, of Union City, for speeding after he clocked Thompson driving 70 in a 40-miles-per-hour zone.

A check of Thompson’s license revealed he was wanted in Gibson County for Failure to Appear and a search of his vehicle revealed a shoe box filled with cannabis flower and each bag weighed three-and-a-half gram with the 10 individual bags totaling 35 grams.

Thompson is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent. He’s been released from the Weakley County Jail.