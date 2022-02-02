February 2, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Obion County man…

Obion County man facing drug charge in Weakley County

Obion County man facing drug charge in Weakley County

An Obion County man is facing a drug charge in Weakley County following a traffic stop in Greenfield.

Saturday morning, Greenfield Police Patrolman Joseph Roth stopped 20-year-old Julius La’Mar Thompson, of Union City, for speeding after he clocked Thompson driving 70 in a 40-miles-per-hour zone.

A check of Thompson’s license revealed he was wanted in Gibson County for Failure to Appear and a search of his vehicle revealed a shoe box filled with cannabis flower and each bag weighed three-and-a-half gram with the 10 individual bags totaling 35 grams.

Thompson is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent. He’s been released from the Weakley County Jail.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology