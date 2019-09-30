Five candidates will appear on the November 5th Primary Election for 77th District State Representative.

Obion County Election Administrator Leigh Schlager said interim-Representative Casey Hood, of Obion County, along with Dyer County candidates Rusty Grills, Bob Kirk and Vanedda Prince Webb, will appear as Republicans.

Micheal Smith, of Dyer County, will be on the ballot as a Democrat.

The leading vote receiver from the Republican primary, along with Smith as a Democrat, will join three Independents on the December 19th General Election.

Ronnie Henley, Billy M. Jones and Max Smith, all of Dyer County, qualified as Independents for the election.

Ms. Schlager said early voting for the Primary Election will now take place from October 16th thru October 30th in Lake, Dyer and a portion of Obion County.