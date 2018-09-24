A former Obion County man was killed in a one vehicle accident in Western Kentucky on Friday.

Hickman County Sheriff Mark Green said 54 year old Arthur Dale Hanks was killed when his vehicle left the roadway on Highway 307.

The accident occurred around 4:15 Friday morning, with Hanks vehicle striking a tree and coming to rest on its side.

Reports indicated Hanks was from Obion, but was living near a location of a relative in Hickman County.

The cause of the accident was not known, and Hanks was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

