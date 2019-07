An Obion County man was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident in McKenzie.

According to THP Lieutenant Brad Wilbanks, 29-year-old Clay Mayhall, of Hornbeak, was driving westbound on Highway 124 in McKenzie when the vehicle went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, and overturned.

Mayhall was killed in the crash, while his passenger, 34-year-old Camaron Jones, of Potts Camp, Mississippi, sustained injuries.

The accident was investigated by THP Trooper Ryan French.