Obion County Man Killed in Vehicle-Train Collision Early Sunday Morning

An Obion County man was killed in a vehicle-train crash in Obion County early Sunday morning.

Thunderbolt News learned that 29 year old Richard Franks, of Obion, was killed when his vehicle was struck by an Amtrack train.

Reports said the accident occurred near the intersection of Knox Daniels and Holly Hutchison Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to investigate the fatal crash, with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office assisting at the scene.

Officers were on the scene for approximately three hours.