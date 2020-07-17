An Obion County man was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for felony firearms charges.

55 year old Edwin Joseph Hogg Jr. received the sentence for charges issued by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

According to information presented in court, on January 23rd of 2019, officers conducted a traffic stop on Hogg’s vehicle for a stop sign violation.

Officers observed a Ruger 10-22 semi-automatic rifle, and were aware of Hogg as being a convicted felon.

During a search of Hogg and his vehicle, officers seized the firearm and approximately 1.3 grams of methamphetamine.

An investigation through the National Crime Information Center also confirmed that Hogg was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine in September of 2008, and convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon December of 2016.

The prison sentence was issued after Hogg plead guilty on January 10th to the federal charges.