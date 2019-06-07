An Obion County man has been sentenced to over 16 years in federal prison for drug charges.

62 year old Kenneth Garrett was issued 200 months of imprisonment on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

Garrett is the eight person to receive a prison term from a case involving multiple defendants.

Court reports showed Garrett was part of an organization that was trafficking heroin, marijuana and other drugs from Mexico to Tennessee.

The report said Garrett was allowing co-conspirators to store methamphetamine in his garage, and was paid between $2,000 and $8,000 per load.

Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in the investigation, including the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.