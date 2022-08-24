Obion County Mayor Addresses Proposed Consolidated Middle School

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire has publicly expressed his concerns about the building of a new school in the county.

Following recent approval by the Obion County School Board to begin studies for a new consolidated Middle School, Mayor McGuire addressed the issue to County Commissioners.(AUDIO)

Mayor McGuire then explained the cost to the county to move forward with the project.(AUDIO)

Following the guidance of the school board, Director of School’s Tim Watkins is expected to present the new Middle School consolidation plan to the Obion County Budget Committee.