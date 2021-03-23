Obion County Mayor Applauds COVID Vaccinations for Adults in April

Effective April 5th, all Tennessee adults will be eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Governor Bill Lee made the announcement on Monday, stating residents aged 16-and-older will be eligible for the vaccine.

Following the announcement, Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire told Thunderbolt News that he was proud of the decision.(AUDIO)

Mayor McGuire said the Governor’s expansion of vaccine distribution will mean availability for anyone wanting to take their shots.(AUDIO)

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2.9 million doses of the vaccine has already been distributed to providers to date, with approximately 311,000 doses expected to be distributed across the state this week.