Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire is urging local residents to remain calm.

Following the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Obion County on Saturday, Mayor McGuire said there was no need for heightened alarm.

The Mayor also requested county residents to continue to adhere to safety guidelines and tips issued from the state and federal government.

Mayor McGuire also urged anyone with a sickness that includes a fever, to stay at home until they are well.

He also made a request to families to refrain from taking children into places of business during the time, due to the dangers associated with the virus.