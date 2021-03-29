Obion County Mayor Awaiting Information of Usage of American Rescue Act Funds

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire said he is still awaiting guidance on funds to be issued to the local government.

The recently passed American Rescue Act will deliver $5.8 million dollars to Obion County.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Mayor McGuire explained the benefits of the counties share of the program.(AUDIO)

The Mayor was asked what he most hopes the money can be used for.(AUDIO)

Mayor McGuire said he has been informed of strict guidelines on proper disbursement.(AUDIO)