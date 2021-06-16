June 16, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Obion County Mayor…

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire Makes Presentations at Commission Meeting

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire Makes Presentations at Commission Meeting

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire recognized (l-r) Shanna Fergurson, Harley Forrester, Kimmy Butler, Debbie Patterson and Linda Carney, for their efforts to secure a clean audit for the county……(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire makes a presentation to Obion County Central Co-Ed Cheer coach Chastity Homra……(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire made two presentations at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting in Union City.

Mayor McGuire first recognized the National Champion co-ed cheer team from Obion County Central High School.(AUDIO)

 

The Mayor then gave recognition to those who were instrumental in helping the county receive a clean audit by the state.(AUDIO)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charles Choate

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology