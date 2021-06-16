Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire Makes Presentations at Commission Meeting

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire recognized (l-r) Shanna Fergurson, Harley Forrester, Kimmy Butler, Debbie Patterson and Linda Carney, for their efforts to secure a clean audit for the county……(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)
Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire made two presentations at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting in Union City.
Mayor McGuire first recognized the National Champion co-ed cheer team from Obion County Central High School.(AUDIO)
The Mayor then gave recognition to those who were instrumental in helping the county receive a clean audit by the state.(AUDIO)