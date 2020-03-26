Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire says he is concerned about the economy and the upcoming budget.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Mayor McGuire said the COVID-19 pandemic is creating more than health concerns.

With the Obion County Commission not scheduled to meet until May, Mayor McGuire said budget meetings are scheduled for next month.

With more people remaining closer to their homes, along with the change in service for local restaurants and businesses, the Mayor said operating revenue will decline.

Mayor McGuire said he was happy that Obion County has not recorded a positive case of coronavirus at this time.