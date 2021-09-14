Obion County Mayor Discusses Redistricting Plan With Budget Committee

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire has a redistricting plan for the county.

The Mayor discussed the post-Census issue with the county Budget Committee during Monday morning’s meeting.

Following the short meeting, Mayor McGuire told Thunderbolt News about the two areas that will be addressed.(AUDIO)

The Mayor was asked how, or if, redistricting could affect elections in the future.(AUDIO)

During the Budget Committee meeting, McGuire said this will be his fourth redistricting plan since taking office.