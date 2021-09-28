Obion County Mayor Makes Announcement on Re-Election

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire says he wants to continue to work for the residents of the county.

During an interview with Thunderbolt News, Mayor McGuire made an announcement about his future plans.(AUDIO)

McGuire said he was proud of many accomplishments that have been made for the county over the last 16 years.(AUDIO)

Before winning his first term as Obion County Mayor, McGuire worked for almost 37 years at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber plant in Union City.