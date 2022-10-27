Obion County Mayor Says Cates Landing Port Ready for Economic Growth

The first industrial recruit to the Port of Cates Landing has now begun the process of construction.

Obion County Mayor Steve Carr told Thunderbolt News about the movement at the riverport by Sinova Global of Canada.(AUDIO)

An industrial announcement for Sinova Global was made in Tiptonville in December of 2021, which featured Governor Bill Lee.

The company announced a $150 million dollar investment in Lake County, to build a state-of-the-art silicon metal refining plant.

Mayor Carr said he was proud of Sinova’s local investment, with hopes that additional economic growth will follow.(AUDIO)