Obion County Mayor Says Highway 22 Repairs Will be Beneficial

Obion County Mayor Steve Carr says the announcement of repair funding for Highway 22 is good news for the area.

Last week in Union City, 77th District State Representative Rusty Grills officially announced the road plan for the artery between Obion and Lake County.

Mayor Carr told Thunderbolt News the repairs on the stretch of roadway are long overdue.(AUDIO)

Mayor Carr said the repairs will benefit the transportation needs of many motorists.(AUDIO)

Representative Grills said it was anticipated that work would begin on the first section of roadway this summer.