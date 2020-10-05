Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire is asking individuals to wear a mask when out in public.

While not using his option to issue a county-wide mask mandate, Mayor McGuire said recents deaths of friends prompted him to make the request.

The Mayor told Thunderbolt News that he wants local residents to consider recommendations from the Center for Disease Control, to help make Obion County safer.

As of last Friday, Obion County had recorded 1,262 positive COVID-19 cases since March 28th.

The Tennessee Department of Health showed 1,086, or 86-percent, had recovered from the virus.

Friday’s report also indicated 14 deaths have been attributed to individuals, who had tested positive for the virus.