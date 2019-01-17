Tonight is the first night of the Obion County Area 16 Tournament.

In girl’s play at 6:00 at Hillcrest, Ridgemont will face Black Oak, and in boy’s play at 7:15, Black Oak will take on South Fulton.

Broadcast of these game will begin at 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN.

Semifinals in both the boy’s and girl’s brackets will be played on Saturday at Hillcrest, with South Fulton’s girl’s facing Lake Road at 2:00, followed by Hillcrest boy’s playing Lake Road at 3:30, Hillcrest girl’s taking on the winner of the Ridgemont/Black Oak game at 5:00, and the final game of Ridgemont’s boy’s playing the winner of the South Fulton/Black Oak game.

The championship games will be played on Monday night at Obion County Central, with the girl’s starting at 6:00 and the boy’s game at 7:30.