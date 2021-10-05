Obion County Middle School Softball Players Recognized

Obion County Middle School softball players were recognized following the county championship this week.

Lake Road claimed the title with a 7-5 win, in extra innings, against Hillcrest.

The All-Tournament team: Pictured: [kneeling] Natalie Barker (Black Oak), Kaile Hanks (Black Oak), KinLee Dean (Black Oak), Hartleigh Jo Cary (Hillcrest), Carson Brady (Hillcrest), Jules Poore (Hillcrest), Avery Cooper (Hillcrest), Ally Bruner (Hillcrest), Lena Lannom (Lake Road), Piper Fraley (Lake Road), [standing] Adison Norton (Lake Road), Ema Bratton (Lake Road), Preslee Johnson (Lake Road), Whitley Jenkins (Ridgemont), Gracie Vickery (Ridgemont), Lindsey Webb (Ridgemont), Ivy Kate Morris (South Fulton), Caroline Barclay (South Fulton), Hileaha Bonds (South Fulton), and Piper Luck (South Fulton).