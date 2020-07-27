Obion Countians have cast 1,260 votes going into the final week of early voting.

Election Administrator Leigh Schlager said 52 votes were cast on Saturday, along with 180 on Friday.

So far, 1,105 Republican votes have been made in Obion County, along with 159 Democratic votes and six General Election votes.

This week in Obion County, voters can come to the Election Commission Office, on Bill Burnett Circle in Union City, from 8:00 until 4:30 today thru Friday, and from 9:00 until 12:00 on Saturday.