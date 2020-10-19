Obion Countians have now cast 3,722 votes during the early voting period.

Election Administrator Leigh Schlager said a total of 838 votes were made on Monday, with 811 of those coming from in-person voting.

Ms. Schlager said lines of people have been formed outside of the Union City voting location for most of the early voting period.

Voters in Obion County can cast early votes at the Election Commission Office, located on Bill Burnett Circle, across from the courthouse in Union City.

Voting hours are from 8:30 until 4:30 on Monday through Friday, and from 9:00 until 12:00 this Saturday.

Early voting ends in Tennessee on October 29th, with the State and Federal General Election to take place at polling locations on November 3rd.