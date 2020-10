Obion County voters are nearing the 8,000 mark for early voting.

Following Monday’s voting, Obion County now stands at 7,866 with three days remaining.

Election Administrator Leigh Schlager said 673 votes were made on Monday, which included 628 in-person and 45 absentee.

Voters in Obion County can cast their ballots this week from 8:30 to 4:30 at the Election Commission Office, located on Bill Burnett Circle in Union City.