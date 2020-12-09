Wednesday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health shows Obion County near 3,000 total COVID-19 cases.

The report listed Obion County with 2,966 cases of the virus, which have occurred since the first reported case on March 28th.

Statistics indicate 90-percent of all positive cases in the county are now considered as “recovered”.

As of Wednesday, 233 coronavirus cases are considered as “active”, with Obion County reporting 57 deaths from those who have tested positive.

As a state, Tennessee recorded 8,213 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, with 62 new deaths.

The Tennessee Department of Health still reports the death rate at only one-percent of all positive cases, with 89-percent of the states positive cases declared as “recovered”.