Obion County again has a new confirmed case of coronavirus.

Friday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health now shows Obion County with five positive cases.

Of the five cases, the report indicated one as recovered, and one death.

The latest positive case comes after cases were confirmed on March 28th and 31st, and April 7th and 8th.

Friday’s report indicated 4,862 cases statewide, with 98 deaths from those who had tested positive.

In Northwest Tennessee on Friday, Gibson County showed eighteen cases, Dyer County with fifteen, Carroll County ten, Henry County six and Weakley County with five.