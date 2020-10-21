Obion Countians have now cast 5,361 votes during the early voting period.

On Wednesday, 834 total votes were cast, with 817 of those being in-person.

Voters in Obion County can cast early votes at the Election Commission Office, located on Bill Burnett Circle, across from the courthouse in Union City.

Voting hours are from 8:30 until 4:30 on Monday through Friday, and from 9:00 until 12:00 this Saturday.

Early voting ends in Tennessee on October 29th, with the State and Federal General Election to take place at polling locations on November 3rd.