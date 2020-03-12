Officials with the Obion County Nursing Home have announced a restriction on individuals entering the building.

Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, officials say it is critical to take every precaution to prevent the virus from entering the facility and affecting current residents.

The Center for Disease Control has done a careful review of the death rate of the elderly, especially those with chronic diseases and dementia.

This study has indicated those over the age of 80 are the highest risk for dangerous reactions to COVID-19.

Because of these findings, nursing home officials say caution is needed because seemingly healthy people, who might visit the facility, could now be carriers of the coronavirus.