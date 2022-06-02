Obion County Officers Recognized for Traffic Enforcement Efforts

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has recognized their top traffic enforcement deputies.

Captain Scott Watkins made presentations to four individuals for their work on county roads.

Deputy Jeffrey Marshall was recognized with the “Top DUI Enforcement Award”, with Sergeant Kyle Kirk honored with the “Distracted Driving Enforcement Award”.

Investigator Landon Kelly was presented the “Speed Enforcement Award” and Investigator Jared “Biscuit” Willcutt was recognized with the “Seat Belt Enforcement Award”.

Photos of the deputies have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.