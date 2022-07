Obion County has now surpassed 1,700 votes for the early voting period.

On Monday, 155 votes were cast at the Election Commission Office in Union City.

This number pushed the early voting total to 1,742.

This is the last week of early voting in advance of the August 4th primary election.

Voting hours in Obion County are 8:30 until 4:30 Tuesday thru Friday, with the final Saturday voting of 9:00 until 12:00.